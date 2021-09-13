Contrasting AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) & Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get AG&E alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AG&E and Comtech Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than AG&E.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG&E and Comtech Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $616.72 million 1.05 $7.02 million $0.77 32.32

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -13.61% 4.58% 2.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats AG&E on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.