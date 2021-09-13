Contrasting Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.04 $33.35 million $14.04 5.95 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.71 $8.94 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.17% 12.21% 1.17%

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

