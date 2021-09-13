Contrasting StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.86 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Quotient $43.38 million 6.81 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -2.47

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and Quotient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quotient has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Quotient shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23% Quotient -246.74% -6,699.81% -42.41%

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

