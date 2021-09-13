Contrasting SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SuRo Capital and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 169.30 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.72 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SuRo Capital and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.64%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.7%. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

