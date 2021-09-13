Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMMC. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.09.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$690.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,156,420.56. Insiders have sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last three months.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

