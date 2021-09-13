CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

CPLG opened at $14.34 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $838.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.