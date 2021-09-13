Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.84. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

