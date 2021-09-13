Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 7.5%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75. 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.