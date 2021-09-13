Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) versus Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head-To-Head Review

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Covestro pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.2% of Covestro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 7.68% 16.30% 7.25% Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covestro and Dundee Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $12.23 billion 1.09 $524.32 million $1.42 24.33 Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.89 $196.00 million N/A N/A

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Covestro and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 3 3 7 0 2.31 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Covestro presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.54%. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.06%. Given Covestro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than Dundee Precious Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

