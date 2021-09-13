Cowen Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $700.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $617.69.

ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

