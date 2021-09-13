Creative Planning Acquires 407 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

