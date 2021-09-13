Creative Planning Invests $242,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

