Creative Planning Invests $265,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $172.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

