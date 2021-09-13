Creative Planning Lowers Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,977 shares of company stock worth $26,705,083 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

