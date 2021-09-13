Creative Planning Takes $258,000 Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Chemung Financial by 45.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.00 on Monday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

