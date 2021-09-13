Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Orange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

