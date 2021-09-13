Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,188 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

