Credit Agricole S A Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $267.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

