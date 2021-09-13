Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

