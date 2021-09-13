Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,784 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

