Credit Suisse Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

