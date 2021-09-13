Credit Suisse Group Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $14.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

