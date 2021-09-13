Critical Review: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) versus Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AtriCure and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79% Nephros -37.58% -24.71% -20.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 16.59 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -73.94 Nephros $8.56 million 10.29 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -16.58

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 60.48%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than AtriCure.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

