Critical Survey: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VeriSign and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign presently has a consensus target price of $245.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VeriSign and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.27 billion 19.55 $814.89 million $7.07 31.27 The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

VeriSign beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

