CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.97. The company had a trading volume of 223,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,006,553 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.