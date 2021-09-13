Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5,831.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,806.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01358829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.00463586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00336089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,983,005 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

