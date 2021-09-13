CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

