Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 98.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.