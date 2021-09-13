Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

