Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.