Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON opened at $222.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average is $223.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.