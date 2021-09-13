Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

