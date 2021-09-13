Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

