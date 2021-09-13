Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,747 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,882,000 after buying an additional 108,327 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $133.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

