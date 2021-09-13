Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR traded down $12.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $226.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

