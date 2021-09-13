Danske Lowers Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) to Sell

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCBF. Pareto Securities raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

