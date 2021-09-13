DAOstack Market Capitalization Reaches $3.76 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.76 million and $419,200.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,680.23 or 0.99888102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00083872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

