Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.