Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

