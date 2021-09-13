DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $4.98. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

