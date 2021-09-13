DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $4.98. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
