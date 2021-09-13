Decentral Games Price Reaches $209.41 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $66.28 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $209.41 or 0.00472846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

