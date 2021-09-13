Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $282.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.