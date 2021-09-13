Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €178.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DB1. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €155.00 ($182.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.