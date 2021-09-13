Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

