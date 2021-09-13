Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
