DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Hits $94,685.38

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DEX has a market cap of $94,685.38 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 78.6% lower against the dollar. One DEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00146667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042804 BTC.

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

