DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,032,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

