Dig Howitt Sells 8,991 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt sold 8,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$237.23 ($169.45), for a total value of A$2,132,934.93 ($1,523,524.95).

Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Dig Howitt acquired 8,991 shares of Cochlear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$202.84 ($144.89) per share, with a total value of A$1,823,734.44 ($1,302,667.46).

On Monday, August 23rd, Dig Howitt acquired 3,055 shares of Cochlear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$241.55 ($172.54) per share, with a total value of A$737,935.25 ($527,096.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

