DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

