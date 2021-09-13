Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $81.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

