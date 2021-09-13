Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.95 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $69.95 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00366352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

